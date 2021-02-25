Prep Girls Basketball: Hermantown Tops Proctor, Duluth East Earns First Win of the Season

Thursday night was a good night for the Hawks and the Greyhounds.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Sophomore Liv Birkeland led all scorers with 26 points as the Hermantown girls basketball team earned a road win over Proctor 73-63 Thursday night.

Maiah Christianson and Megan Menzel finished with 20 and 10 points, respectively, for the Hawks. The Rails were led by Payton Rodberg and Hailie Evans, who each scored 20 points.

In other prep girls basketball action, Duluth East picked up their first win of the season as they defeated Duluth Denfeld 67-20.