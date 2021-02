Snowmobile Catches Fire at Gas Station in Tower, No Injuries Reported

1/2 (courtesy: The Timberjay, via Facebook/Northland FireWire)

2/2 (courtesy: The Timberjay, via Facebook/Northland FireWire)

TOWER, Minn. – According to the Northland FireWire, multiple fire crews responded to a fire at the Vermilion Fuel and Food in downtown Tower Thursday morning.

Firefighters from Tower, Breitung Township, and Greenwood Township were dispatched to the area around 10:00 a.m. after a snowmobile caught fire at the gas pumps.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.