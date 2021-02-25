South Ridge’s Deekon Anvid Signs NLI for Southwest Minnesota State Track & Field

CULVER, Minn. – South Ridge’s Deekon Anvid has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the track & field team at Southwest Minnesota State where he will compete in all of the throwing events, including shot put, weight throw and discus.

The big man made his mark for the Panthers football team, leading the team in tackles and being named to the all-state team.