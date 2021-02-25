UMD Alum Nicole Jensen Named New Softball Coach at Duluth Denfeld

She replaces longtime Denfeld softball coach Dick Swanson, who passed away last summer.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday, Duluth Denfeld hired Nicole Jensen to be their new head softball coach.

Jensen played her college ball at UMD and was recently on the coaching staff at Duluth East. Jensen is also a social studies teacher at Lincoln Park Middle School. She replaces longtime Denfeld softball coach Dick Swanson, who passed away last summer.