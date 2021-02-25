UMD Alum Nicole Jensen Named New Softball Coach at Duluth Denfeld

She replaces longtime Denfeld softball coach Dick Swanson, who passed away last summer.
Sam Ali,

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday, Duluth Denfeld hired Nicole Jensen to be their new head softball coach.

Jensen played her college ball at UMD and was recently on the coaching staff at Duluth East. Jensen is also a social studies teacher at Lincoln Park Middle School. She replaces longtime Denfeld softball coach Dick Swanson, who passed away last summer.

Categories: High School, Sports

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90