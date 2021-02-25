UMD Women’s Basketball Top Sioux Falls Behind Olson’s Double-Double

The Bulldogs will face the winner of Friday's match-up between Bemidji State and Concordia-St. Paul.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Junior forward Brooke Olson finished with a season-high 31 points and added 12 rebounds as the UMD women’s basketball team held off a late rally to knock off Sioux Falls 78-64 Thursday morning in the first round of the NSIC tournament.

Ann Simonet, Maesyn Thiesen and Payton Kahl also finished in double figures for the Bulldogs, who move on to the semi-finals on Saturday. They will face the winner of Friday’s match-up between Bemidji State and Concordia-St. Paul.