UMD’s Annual Equity, Race, & Ethnicity Summit Going Virtual March 2-4

Registration is Now Open for the Summit Taking Place March 2, 3, & 4, 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland residents are encouraged to register and take part in the 2021 Equity, Race, & Equality Summit at UMD.

The event has taken place on the campus since 2003, but this year will move to a virtual platform due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants are welcome to attend for one day, one workshop, or for one guest speaker event, or take part in the three-days of workshops that are scheduled to take place.

This year’s theme is “Being Antiracist, Doing Antiracism.”

Keynote speakers this year include Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, author of How to Be an Antiracist and more, and Tim Wise, author of Dispatches from the Race War and more.

The event is open to the public. A small donation is encouraged, but not required.

Click here to register today.