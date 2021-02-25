Wisconsin Hunters Exceed Wolf Target by Nearly 100 Animals

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Hunters and trappers have exceeded the state’s wolf kill target by almost 100 animals.

Registration data the state Department of Natural Resources released Thursday morning show hunters and trappers have killed 215 wolves, blowing past the state kill target of 119.

The hunt began Monday and was supposed to run through Sunday but the DNR shut it down Wednesday afternoon as it became clear hunters would exceed the target.

The kill totals could climb even higher. Hunters and trappers have until 3 p.m. today to register their kills. The DNR estimates about 1,000 wolves roam the state.

