Armed Suspect who Killed K-9 Luna Dies After 20-Hour Standoff with Police

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over investigation of this incident.

DULUTH, Minn.– After holding Duluth police in a standoff since Thursday night, the suspect who shot and killed police K-9 Luna is dead tonight, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Law enforcement officials were still on scene hours after the incident ended at the 2300 block of West 4th Street in Duluth, where a standoff lasted over 20 hours around a west Duluth home.

Duluth police had been surrounding a Lincoln Park home since 8:30 Thursday night. The DPD learned the suspect had multiple felony warrants, but he refused to surrender to police.

Eventually, K-9 Luna was sent in where she was shot by the suspect. Luna died later at an emergency vet clinic. She becomes the second k-9 killed in department history, and a tragic loss, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson says.

“She did her job, which is to go into a dangerous situation and try to prevent fatalities of humans and in that, she lost her life,” said Larson.

Officers did return fire during the incident through the night and into Friday as the suspect barricaded himself in the home.

Police had been trying to get the suspect outside the home using smoke and loud bangs from canisters thrown at the building. A woman was eventually removed from the residence by authorities.

“Our number one goal is to end the situation peacefully,” said Duluth Police Public Information Officer Ingrid Hornibrook.

But as the hours went on, a peaceful exit seemed to prove more difficult.

More gunshots rang out when police stormed the house around 4 p.m. The suspect eventually died at the scene. It’s unclear how he died. A medical examiner will determine the official cause of death, according to the Minnesota BCA.

Meanwhile as neighbors watched the scene unfold, some say the area has been going downhill for a while and this incident does not come as a surprise.

“It’s actually not surprising because I would say about five years ago, it just started going downhill continuing hearing gun shots, constantly being violent,” said neighborhood resident James Stewart.

The suspects name has yet to be released, along with specific information about his previous warrants.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over investigation of this incident.