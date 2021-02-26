Black-Owned Businesses Showcased in Community Event

DULUTH, Minn.– Over in the Hillside community today, some Black-owned businesses got a chance to showcase their products.

The Northland Black Business Showcase featured over 20 shops and establishments across the Twin Ports.

The event was hosted by Neighborhood Youth Services and took place at the Washington Center Gym where area Black business owners were able showcase their skills to those in the community.

“I think it’s good for the neighborhood that we serve too to come out and see that you can be successful as well,” said Pez Davila, Program Director For Neighborhood Youth Services, who organized the event. “Even though life may not have started out good or even just for black people itself in this country, that there are ways to excel and there are people doing it.”

“We printed up lots of designs we’ve been working hard and I see everybody else has too and everyone is just ready put themselves out there and make some money,” said Alina Barnes, Co-Owner of FSE Designs, a Black Owned Apparel Company in Duluth.

Apparel, hair and beauty, and bakery businesses were among those featured at the event.