City Crews Responding to Water Main Beak in East Hillside

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a broken water main located in the East Hillside neighborhood.

The break was reported at 11:12 a.m. and is located at North 13th Avenue East and East 6th Street.

Water has been shut off on 13th Avenue East between East 6th and East 7th Street.

It is not known how long it will take the fix the break, but crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

Drivers are asked to give crews the space that they need to work safely, be cautious of crews working in the street, and to not crowd the driving lane.