D3 Men’s Hockey: CSS, UWS Fall at Home in Conference Play

It was a rought night at home for the Saints and Yellowjackets men's hockey teams.

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite a shots-on-goal advantage of 29 to 26, the St. Scholastica men’s hockey team would fall at home to Marian 3-2 Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Nate Pionk and Brent Jones would score the goals for the Saints, who fall to 4-6 on the season.

And on the other side of the bridge, the UW-Superior men would get two goals from Chad Lopez, but it wouldn’t be enough as UW-River Falls win 4-2 at Wessman Arena.