Duluth Fire Department Responds to Friday Morning Structure Fire in East Hillside

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Fire Crews responded to a structure fire early Friday morning in the East Hillside neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 5:00 a.m. at 522 North 7th Avenue East.

When crews arrived at the scene they found fire coming from the windows in the rear corner of the home.

Fire crews searched the home and found no occupants.

The fire was quickly knocked down and a second search of the building was done. Again, no occupants were found.

Damage to the home is estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.