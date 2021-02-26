Major Funding Comes to Wisconsin to Help Those Hit by the Pandemic

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced a $300 million federal program that provides funding to Wisconsin residents hit hard by the pandemic pay rent and utilities.

So far, the Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Agency has helped 600 since the pandemic started. Leadership from this group says this new funding should help the community a great deal.

“They’ve lost their income, hours have been reduced, they’re trying to survive on unemployment, maybe waiting on unemployment,” said Millie Rounsville, the CEO of Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Agency. “It’s important to keep people in their housing.”

Eligible people may receive up to 12 months of assistance.

To find out how to sign up, visit Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Agency here.