Power Outages Reported in Duluth, Hermantown, Cloquet and Surrounding Areas

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power crews are working to restore power to roughly 1,000 customers Friday afternoon.

The outage was reported around 11:30 a.m. and is affecting customers throughout the Duluth, Hermantown, and Cloquet area.

So far, power has been restored to customers in the west Duluth and Proctor areas.

Minnesota Power says power should be restored to the remaining customers around 1:30 p.m. today.