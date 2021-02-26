Resident Glass Blower Comes to Northland

In order to bring awareness to new art to the Duluth community, the Lake Superior Art Glass has a new resident artist glass blower.

Dante Germain has been doing glass blowing for the past seven years and says being able to come to the studio and experience with his work is a great opportunity.

“By being able to be here, it kind of gives me more opportunity to experience,” said Dante Germain, owner of Germain Glass. “I have all these ideas in my mind, that’s kind of why I’m here with these pieces, I’ve never really made them before.

Management at Lake Superior Art Glass says it’s important to do something like this to help local artists connect with the larger community.

“As a gallery and a company and everything, we’ve always wanted to expose the Duluth community to new art and new artists, it’s kind of what we try to do here” said Bryan Burns, the gallery manager of Lake Superior Art Glass. “It’s a very unique thing in the first place.”

The shop will be bringing in another resident artist in March.