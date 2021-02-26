Suspect Who Killed K9 Luna, Dies in Police Standoff This Afternoon

DULUTH, Minn.-The standoff that lasted about 20 hours between Duluth police and an armed suspect who killed police K9 Luna, has ended with the suspect deceased.

“The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Duluth. The subject of a standoff that began on Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m., is deceased,” the Minnesota BCA said on Twitter.

No officers were injured in this incident, according to the BCA. That organization will also be conducting the investigation.

Police had been surrounding the home since 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2300 block of West Fourth Street after responding to a domestic incident. After arriving they discovered the suspect had multiple felony warrants, but he refused to leave the home.

Police then sent in K9 Luna who was shot and killed by the suspect – officers then returned fire at that time. The suspect then barricaded himself in his home until about 4 p.m. That’s when police stormed the home and multiple gunshots were heard.

Prior to that, authorities were seen throwing canisters at the home causing loud bangs and smoke. A woman was also seen being removed from the apartment earlier in the day.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.