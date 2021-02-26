UMD Men’s Hockey Senior Class Reflect on “Eventful” Four Years

Puck drop for Saturday night's home finale at Amsoil Arena is set for 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday night, seven members of the UMD men’s hockey team will be playing one final game at Amsoil Arena when the Bulldogs host St. Cloud State. This class, which originally started with 10 including Hobey Baker winner Scott Perunovich, experienced a level of success few can rival in all of college hockey and spoke about their experiences earlier this week.

“I think we’ll be remembered as like a tighter group. Obviously a couple guys have left but we all keep in touch and we’re still really close with each other. I think that tight-knit group of us freshmen coming in that year was kind of really special for us,” said forward Koby Bender.

“Pretty bizarre feeling. It feels like I just got here. Obviously been a very eventful and exciting four years. It’s going to be a fun, fun game for sure,” defenseman Matt Anderson said.

“Obviously, they’ve been a very integral part of our success since they got here. It’s been fun to see some of them grow into better players and they play Bulldog hockey. They’re all great kids, too. They all bring something a little bit different, but they’ve been a huge part of it,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

