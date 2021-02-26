UMD Women’s Hockey Top Wisconsin to Set Up Winner-Take-All Game for WCHA Regular Season Championship

DULUTH, Minn. – Junior forward Gabbie Hughes scored twice for the UMD women’s hockey team as they defeated the University of Wisconsin 4-2 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Lizi Norton and Anna Klein also scored for the Bulldogs, who picked up their first win over the Badgers since November of 2016. Junior goalie Emma Soderberg finished with 26 saves as UMD cliched at least the #2 seed in the WCHA tournament. If the Bulldogs pull off the sweep on Saturday, they will win their first WCHA regular season championship since the 2009-2010 season. Puck drop for that one is set for 2:07 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.