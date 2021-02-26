UMD’s Emma Soderberg Named Top-8 Finalist for National Goalie of the Year

This award will be presented for the first time this year from the Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association. Nationally, the junior netminder ranks second in goals against average and third in saves percentage. In the WCHA, Soderberg is tops in almost every category, including a league-low 15 goals allowed in 14 games.