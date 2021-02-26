Vaccination Help for Minority Communities

St. Louis County Public Health along with Essentia and Healthy Alliances for All reached out to the West Duluth neighborhood today and offered a vaccine clinic, specifically targeting minority communities.

Up to 50 people were expected to attend today and management say they wanted to make sure the vaccine was available to all kinds of people.

“Black indigenous and people of color are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and so although Essentia has a vaccine clinic in the Miller Hill Mall, we wanted to make sure that we’re meeting our community members where they’re at and giving them good access,” said Jill Doberstein, the community outreach manager for Essentia Health.

Kathleen Gates is part of the LGBTQ community and got her first shot today. She says the experience was uplifting.

“It does give me hope,” said Gates, a Duluth resident. “It gives me something to look forward to in terms of the other shot. It will help my psyche I think quite nicely to have this shot.”

There will be a similar event in the Hillside neighborhood next month.