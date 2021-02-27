BCA: Emergency Response Team Fatally Shot Man Who Killed K-9 Luna

ST. PAUL, Minn.- The man who held Duluth Police and St. Louis County Sheriff’s crews in a 20-hour standoff from Thursday night to Friday evening was fatally shot, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as David Joseph Wayne Conwell, 37, of Duluth.

According to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Duluth police officers responded to a residence on the 2300 block of West 4th Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, in response to a 911 call from a third party about a possible physical domestic.

At one point while officers were searching the home, Conwell shot K9 Luna. Duluth’s Tactical Response Team was dispatched to the scene and a standoff began.

After 10 hours, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team, or ERT, took over at the scene. The standoff continued until approximately 4 p.m., when St. Louis County ERT personnel fatally shot Conwell.

Officials say BCA agents continue to interview law enforcement personnel at this hour to gather information about what happened.

No one else was injured. Portions of the incident were captured on Duluth Police Department body cameras. BCA crime scene personnel recovered a gun at the scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The BCA will provide additional information, including the names of officers and deputies who used force, once the initial round of interviews is complete.