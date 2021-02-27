K-9 Luna Honored with Police Procession After Dying in the Line Of Duty

DULUTH, Minn.–On Friday, Duluth Police K-9 Luna was shot and killed in the line of duty in a 20-hour standoff between police and a suspect. And now as the dust settles, Duluth citizens and the police department are honoring their fallen K-9.

It was a quiet and somber feeling late Saturday morning as a funeral procession was held for the K-9 Luna. The second DPD K-9 killed on-duty, after K-9 Haas in 2019.

“Just being able to be out here on this nice day and show our support means everything,” Tara Solem, who watched the procession with her own dog.

The procession started off at grand avenue and 34th Avenue West in Duluth, led by Aaron Haller, the handler for both Luna and Hass.

“There’s such a strong bond between a person and their dog,” Solem.

Throughout the route to Scanlon, hundreds gathered to pay their respects. With many bringing their own dogs along with them.

“I think it’s horrible. As a dog owner I feel for them.” especially losing two in the last two years. I can’t even imagine,” Solem.

Those without a dog themselves were also there to pay respects to Luna. Robert Sawyer, brought an American flag to wave in respect for the fallen K-9 and the officers who dealt with the lengthy standoff.

“I feel bad for the situation. I feel bad for all of the responding officers and the people in the neighborhood around that house,” said Sawyer.

Sawyer understands how crucial K-9s like Luna can be for a police force. His neighborhood watch has held fundraisers for the DPD’s K-9 unit.

“It’s of the utmost importance,” said Sawyer. “K-9s take a valuable place with the police department and definitely well respected in the community as you can see by all of the people out here.”

Luna’s procession was greeted by other ems vehicles along I-35, paying tribute from the overpasses.

The convoy then arrived in Scanlon, where a wake was held at the parking lot of fur ever loved pet cremation services.

Luna’s handler Aaron Haller, standing over the casket with his wife and children, as they deal with the loss of their second dog. And from afar, northlanders gathered around the area to say one last goodbye to Luna.

“It’s sad that it had to end the way it ended,” said Sawyer.