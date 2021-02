Northwestern Boys Basketball Falls in Sectional Final

The Tigers finish the season with a 15-10 record.

HAMMOND, Wis. – The No. 1 St. Croix Central boys basketball team was too much for Northwestern to overcome, as they got the 80-57 win in the sectional final to advance to state.

The Tigers’ season comes to an end in the sectional final as they finish the year with a 15-10 record.