Pro Snowmobiler Levi LaVallee Set to Film Stunts in Duluth Next Week

DULUTH, Minn.– This coming week, some areas around Duluth will be the location for some action packed snowmobile videos.

The city of Duluth and professional snowmobiler Levi LaVallee partnered up for a project to film LaVallee doing winter stunts around the Duluth area. It will be similar to a project he did around St. Paul in 2016.

Mayor Emily Larson says it’s a great opportunity to showcase some of the winter activities here in Duluth.

“We’re such a beautiful, panoramic city, and so for people to be able to see that element of sport and athleticism with the backdrop that will be here, it’s going to be awesome,” said Larson.

LaVallee is a native of Longville, Minnesota and his professional career began right here in Duluth with Snocross at Spirit Mountain.