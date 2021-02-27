Saints Have Three Winners in UMAC Women’s Indoor Championships

McKenzie Williams won the 60-meter hurdles, Melissa Geisenhof won the pole vault, and the 4x400-meter relay team took home first for the Saints.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The St. Scholastica women’s indoor track and field team didn’t take home the team title, but they did have three event winners in Saturday’s UMAC Indoor Track and Field Championship on the UWS campus.

Minnesota Morris took home the championship, while CSS finished in second. UWS finished in sixth.

For the Saints, McKenzie Williams won the 60-meter hurdles, Melissa Geisenhof won the pole vault, and the 4×400-meter relay team took home first.

For full results, head to the UMAC website.