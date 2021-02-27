Swaney Nets Hat Trick, UMD Men’s Hockey Wins Home Finale Against St. Cloud State

Nick Swaney also tallied 100 points for his career, becoming the 59th player to do so.

DULUTH, Minn. – Nick Swaney recorded a hat trick as the No. 10 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team got the 5-1 win over No. 6 St. Cloud State in their home finale.

Swaney also tallied 100 points for his career, becoming the 59th player to do so. The last player to do it was Scott Perunovich last season, then Alex Iafallo did it in the 2016-2017 season.

Kobe Roth and Koby Bender also each scored for the Bulldogs as only seniors scored on their senior night. Noah and Jackson Cates finished with two assists each while Zach Stejskal made 24 saves.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for UMD as they improve to 13-8-2. These two teams will wrap up the regular season next Saturday in St. Cloud with the No. 2 seed in the NCHC on the line. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m.