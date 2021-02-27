UMD Women’s Basketball Tops Bemidji State, Advances to Third Straight NSIC Championship Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Brooke Olson and Ann Simonet led the way as the Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team used a strong start to the second half then pulled away late to get the 76-67 win over Bemidji State in the NSIC Tournament semifinals.

Olson led the way with 25 points while Simonet finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. The Bulldogs finished the day shooting 42 percent from the field.

The win sends UMD to their third straight NSIC championship game and they will face St. Cloud State in a rematch of last year’s title game. The two teams split the regular season last weekend in Duluth. Tip-off for Sunday’s championship is set for 1:00 p.m.

The win was also head coach Mandy Pearson’s 200th win in her collegiate coaching career. She’s now two wins away from 100 career wins at UMD.