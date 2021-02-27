UMD Women’s Hockey Falls in Overtime, Wisconsin Wins WCHA Regular Season Title

DULUTH, Minn. – A late rally forced overtime, then Daryl Watts scored 41 seconds into the extra frame to give No. 1 Wisconsin the 4-3 overtime win over No. 7 Minnesota to claim the WCHA regular season title.

Gabbie Hughes scored twice while Anna Klein scored the other goal, which kept the Bulldogs in the lead until the final 1:30 when the Badgers rallied. Emma Soderberg finished with a career-high 45 saves.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs took four of six points for the weekend to finish second in the WCHA standings, the program’s highest finish since the 2010-11 season. UMD (11-5) will take on No. 3 seed Ohio State next Saturday in the WCHA Final Face-Off at Ridder Arena. Puck drop is set for 5:07 p.m.