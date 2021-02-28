Emma Soderberg Claims WCHA Goaltending Title

The junior finished with a 1.34 goals against average, .951 saves percentage and five shutouts, which all led the conference.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a first stellar season as the starter for UMD, Emma Soderberg claimed the 2020-21 WCHA goaltending title.

The netminder made a career-high 45 saves on Saturday, giving her 404 regular season saves.

Soderberg is also a finalist for the inaugural National Goaltender of the Year award.