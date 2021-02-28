Final Day for Permanent Ice Houses on Northern MN Lakes

DULUTH, Minn.– Sunday is the last day that ice shanties can be out on northern Minnesota lakes.

According to the Minnesota DNR, houses need to be off before midnight Sunday night.

While ice fishing season is winding down, one local bait shop says it’s still been busy at their store. They say the cold snap from a couple weeks ago has helped keep a good amount of ice even as temperatures warm up.

“It’s thick, it’s strong, so in the long run, I’d say overall a great season. We still have a lot more fishing to do but,” said Bryce Harris, Gun Manager for Fisherman’s Corner in Duluth. “nothing too crazy anymore, it’s all pan fish now.”

For information on ice reports and ice safety, you can check out the Minnesota DNR’s website.