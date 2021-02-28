Local Business Helps Honor Fallen DPD K-9 Luna Through Memorial Service

"Everything that we do is of course honoring their pet and paying the utmost to them," said Bob Atkins, Owner of Fur Ever Loved Pet Cremation Services.

DULUTH, Minn.– On Saturday, the Duluth Police Department, along with the rest of the Northland said they’re final goodbye to K-9 Luna in a special way.

Luna was honored in a police procession Saturday that started in Duluth and ended at Fur Ever Loved Pet Cremation Services in Scanlon where a memorial service was held for the K-9.

Atkins says the business offers cremation and memorial services to allow families to give their pets a proper goodbye like what took place for Luna.

“We would like more people to get into actually doing types of memorial services or funeral services for their pet,” said Atkins.

This wasn’t the first time fur ever loved was involved with a DPD K-9’s memorial. The business also provided a casket and a location for the service of K-9 haas who also died in the line of duty in January 2019. Atkins says he’s honored to help out the DPD through the tough circumstances.

“It was overwhelming,” said Atkins. “I played just a very small role in honoring and respecting Luna and Officer Aaron Haller and his family.”

Haas’s service was held inside but Luna’s was held outside at their parking lot. That helped give Northlanders from all around say one last goodbye on Saturday.

“It’s of the utmost importance,” said Robert Sawyer, an observer at Luna’s processional along Grand Avenue in Duluth. “K-9s take a valuable place with the police department and definitely well respected in the community as you can see by all of the people out here.”

After an emotional day on Saturday, Atkins hopes the memorial for Luna can be therapeutic for officers and help other’s along the way who also have lost a pet.

“To be honest, I cried all the way to Cloquet so just seeing that support of people and the signs that were there supporting the officers and Luna was really touching,” said Atkins. “A lot of tears shed, trust me.”