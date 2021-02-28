Snowmobile Stunt Rider Shuts Down Lake Avenue For Filming

DULUTH, Minn. – Professional snowmobile stunt rider Levi LaVallee shut down one of Duluth’s steepest streets Sunday to film some of his skills.

Police closed down sections of Lake Avenue for LaVallee to set up ramps for some jumps.

LaVallee is in Duluth all week to film with Red Bull as part of a video release to the world on YouTube sometime in March.

LaVallee is a native of Longville, Minnesota. His professional career began right here in Duluth with Snocross at Spirit Mountain before becoming a 13 time X Games medalist and world record holder.

He’s known in his videos for wild jumps onto buildings and through downtown cities like St. Paul where he also shows off much of the beauty of those cities.

Future locations in Duluth this week aren’t being announced to keep crowds from getting in the way of production.