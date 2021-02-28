South Ridge Girls Basketball Off To Best Start in Program History

CULVER, Minn. – The South Ridge girls basketball team is off to one of their best starts in program history, sitting at 10-2 on the season and an 8-1 section record.

The Panthers opened the season with a loss to section foe Cromwell but have turned things around since and are now clicking on both sides of the ball.

“After seeing how far we’ve come and being close, we are confident in ourselves. it’s not just one person on, it’s more like one to three. we’ve been working really hard on our shots and stuff,” senior guard Alana Young said.

“When we struggle, they buy in, they dig a little deeper on defense and they battle through and we’ve played some good ball,” head coach Brad Olesiak added.

And with section 7A a little more open this season, the Panthers are motivated to keep improving and to carry that into the playoffs.

“It’s always been just one dominating team. Hopefully when playoffs come we play good and we’re ready,” sophomore guard Adella Olesiak said.

“You’d hope the girls are fired up. If you can get to the level of Mountain Iron, they’ve just set the standard for the last 10 years.They should be excited and ready to play,” coach Olesiak added.

The Panthers will look for their sixth straight win on Tuesday hosting Barnum.