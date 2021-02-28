UMD Women’s Basketball Tops St. Cloud State, Wins NSIC Tournament Championship

Brooke Olson was named NSIC Tournament MVP while Payton Kahl and Ann Simonet joined her on the All-Tournament team as the Bulldogs won their second NSIC Tournament title in the past three years.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In a rematch of last season’s NSIC championship game, the University of Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team used a huge second quarter then hung on late to get the 67-55 win over St. Cloud State to win their second NSIC Tournament title in the past three years.

Ann Simonet led the way with 17 points while Brooke Olson finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Sarah Grow chipped in with 10 points. UMD finished the day shooting 52 percent from the field.

The win gives UMD an automatic bid to the NCAA DII women’s basketball tournament, their third straight trip to the tourney. The Bulldogs will head to regionals in Warrensburg, Missouri March 12-15.