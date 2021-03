Wilderness Sweep Weekend Series of Minotauros

Zach Michaelis, Josh Phillips, Dane Stoyanoff and Ethan Wolthers all scored in the win.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness used a big second period to get the 4-1 win over the Minot Minotauros and sweep the weekend series.

The Wilderness will be back at home on Wednesday hosting St. Cloud.