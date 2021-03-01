After COVID-19 Prompted Hiatus, Duluth Wedding Show Returns to the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – After a one year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 33rd annual Duluth Wedding Show, in compliance with all current safety guidelines, will return to the DECC Sunday, March 14.

“We have been working with the DECC and after reviewing the latest State of Minnesota guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic we will be able to present an informative, safe, and fun wedding show. Presenting this show, with a sound pandemic plan in compliance with current guidelines, is the start of a return to what we hope, in the coming weeks, will be a slow but steady return to a sense of normalcy,” said Tracy Lundeen, Lundeen Productions President.

The show will take place in the beautiful Lake Superior Ballroom and adjacent rooms at the DECC.

Each booth will be separated by 10 feet and masks (or other approved face shields) will be required for exhibitors and attendees.

Sanitation stations will be available throughout the DECC, as well as signage with rules and reminders.

Attendance is capped per current guidelines.

“We are confident this CAN be a good experience and a great opportunity for couples planning weddings to resume in-person planning and make important decisions related to 2021 and beyond weddings” said Kynze Lundeen, event producer.

“These have been incredibly trying times for the wedding, banquet, service, hospitality, and special event industries and we at Lundeen Productions are doing everything we can to be strong advocates for the industry. This is a positive move in the right direction,” added Lundeen.

The annual wedding show will feature experts in all areas of wedding planning from gowns and tuxes to venues, caterers, honeymoon and destination wedding getaways, wedding planners, photographers, limos, music, and much more.



Tickets must be purchased in advance as tickets will not be available at the door for this year’s event.

Click here for more information.