D3 Basketball: UWS Men Drop Season Finale, UWS Women Earn Road Win Over CSS

The Yellowjacket men dropped a close one at home, while the women knocked off rivals CSS.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In their regular season finale, the UW-Superior men’s basketball team dropped a close one to Northwestern 69-62 Monday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

On the other side of the bridge, the UWS women used a strong fourth quarter to knock off CSS 59-49 behind 21 points from Kaija Davies.