Dream Come True: New Owners Take Over The Backyard on Amnicon Lake

Chase and Amanda Nordby Have Dreamed of Owning Their Own Business for the Past Ten Years

SUPERIOR, Wis. – As warmer days start popping up in the forecast, many Northlanders are thinking spring and preparing for summer adventures.

One family who recently moved to the area is now settling in as they prepare for their first year in business at The Backyard on Amnicon Lake.

“This last year has been a different year for us, and we just decided to jump in,” said Amanda Nordby, owner of The Backyard on Amnicon Lake.

The COVID-19 pandemic is prompting many business owners to take a pause and rethink their future moving forward, but for Chase and Amanda Nordby, their dreams are coming true.

“It’s very exciting; it’s one thing we’ve dreamed about for 8-10 years,” said Chase Nordby, owner of The Backyard on Amnicon Lake.

“I don’t feel like I’m working every day! I get to come in and talk to everybody in the community and provide a service that people want,” said Amanda.

They’ve always had a passion to one day own a place encompassing entertainment and relaxation.

“We’ve kind of been a team with this whole thing,” said Chase. “We have three kids and it’s something we want to bring, excitement, and have a place that people can come and relax at.”

Their ownership became official on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s the perfect place to go and relax and have a beer, have a drink,” said Amanda.

Now just over two months in, the family is anxious as they anticipate what summer will bring.

“We’ve been told that it’s supposed to get busy, and we’re excited about it,” said Amanda.

The Backyard is bursting with opportunity for success. The business not only offers food, drinks, and entertainment but a campground that comes with beautiful views of Amnicon Lake.

“He gets to do the outside work while I’m in here cooking pizzas, subs, and wraps,” said Amanda.

While Chase tends to chores outside, Amanda puts her years of restaurant experience to work inside serving ice-cold beverages, and handcrafted bites to eat.

“The pizza business is still the same as it was before us coming in which is great,” said Chase.

Amanda even took time to learn from the previous owners, keeping consistency and customer satisfaction for the pizzas so many have come to love over the years.

“The community has been fantastic. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to move and start a business,” said Amanda.

The Nordby’s might be the most excited Northlanders waiting for the snow to melt, and summer to set in.

But for now, they’re taking their time to get acquainted with customers and prepare for a successful first year as their dream becomes a reality.

“We hope that it’s a family-oriented place for people to go relax and escape life,” said Amanda.

The Backyard is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Click here for more information.