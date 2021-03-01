Duluth Fire Crews Responding to Ship Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth fire crews responded to a fire Monday on the J.B. Ford that’s being scrapped at Azcon Metals on Rice’s Point.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. A city spokesperson said no one was injured.

Crews were scrapping parts of the ship when two pieces of metal created a spark, which started wood on fire, according to the spokesperson.

The fire was contained to the front of the 180-year-old ship.

The J.B. Ford began getting scrapped in 2015. Before that, it was a stationary storage vessel in Superior.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.