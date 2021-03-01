Duluth Fire Department Receives Donation of Tools from Home Depot

The Duluth Fire Department received a big donation today of tools that will help them when responding to emergencies.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department received a big donation today of tools that will help them when responding to emergencies.

$2,500 worth of equipment was donated to the fire department and officials say they are grateful for the support.

The tools will be going out to all of the stations throughout the city, specifically being used on fire calls. Some of the items they received like chainsaws, pickaxes, and crossbars will be used for things like overhauling buildings, tearing things apart to get the fire out, and boarding up and securing properties.

Leadership from the fire department says tools like these can go a long way in helping them.

“It’s great to have all of these tools or just have extra like this because you know, every department budget is always stretched and it’s always nice to have more stuff on some of these companies that we have, some of these fire rigs,” said Brent Consie, the assistant chief at Duluth Fire Department.

And the donation came from a grant from the Home Depot Foundation. A representative from that group hopes these tools help Northlanders in their time of need.

“Whatever they deemed necessary is what we wanted to, we just wanted to make sure that they got the money necessary to get the tools that they needed,” said Patrick Moran, the store manager at Home Depot. “We don’t always know what they need but when we can supply a grant for them to pick out the tools that they need, I think that works best for all parties.”

Firefighters are usually busy with calls from December to March based on things like space heaters. To avoid a fire with one, keep them at least three feet away from combustible materials.