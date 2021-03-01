Duluth International Airport Receives $1.6M in Federal Grant Money

It’s part of $4 million in federal dollars Congress awarded to help maintain a clean and safe environment for airport employees and travelers.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth International Airport has just received $1.6 million as part of grant money from Congress given to airports across Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.

Leadership at DLH say the money will go toward maintenance safety and security to help lift up the 59 percent dip in passengers they saw in 2020.

“We really don’t have a lot of options in terms of scaling back or closing up without having just a devastating impact to the aviation economy in the region,” said Tom Werner, Executive Director of DLH. “So it’s extremely important that critical infrastructure like airports remain open and available. The additional funding helps us do that for a while longer.”

Money also went to Bemidji Regional, Falls International, and Range Regional Airports.