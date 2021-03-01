Ely Schools to Begin Renovation Project

Ely Public Schools will be going through their own $20 million expansion.

It will include a new structure that connects their schools, along with a renovation of the existing buildings including building a new gym, cafeteria, media center, and classrooms.

“Really exciting for our community and it’s something that again we really needed for a number of years,” said Erik Erie, the superintendent of Ely Public Schools. “Well being able to newly renovated space is something that’s important for education and for our students number one. And also for our community to feel proud of.”

The expansion is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022. About $10 million of the funding comes from a referendum that was voted by district voters last August and $7 million comes from a grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.