Fire Damages Home in Piedmont Heights

DULUTH, Minn. – A home in Piedmont Heights was damaged in a Monday morning fire, according to the Duluth Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to reports of a couch on fire in a home located at 2228 West 22nd Street around 11:47 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene they found a small fire in the living room of the house that was quickly extinguished.

Fire damage was limited to the living room, however, there was extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

The fire department says initial reports indicated a pet may have been trapped in the home, but it was later confirmed that the pet had escaped the home uninjured and was found safe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Initial damage is estimated at $20,000.

Fire companies from Lincoln Park, Downtown, and Spirit Valley responded to the incident. The Duluth Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service were also on-site to assist.