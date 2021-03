Prep Girls Basketball: Crosby-Ironton Squeaks By Esko, Duluth East Takes Down Two Harbors

The Rangers won by the slimmest of margins, while the Greyhounds earned a big home win over the Agates

ESKO, Minn. – In a battle of two of the top teams in Section 7A, the Crosby-Ironton girls won a nail-biter over Esko 56-55 Monday night.

In other prep girls basketball action, Ashlynne Guenther led the way with 34 points as Duluth East topped Two Harbors 78-45.