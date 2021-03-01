Preparations Underway for Chauvin Trial

MINNEAPOLIS-Next Monday the trial will begin for the officer who had his knee on George Floyd’s neck before he died.

Right now multiple law enforcement agencies are coming together to prepare for any unrest that might follow during the case and after the verdict of Derek Chauvin.

Leaders from the group say they are ready for many types of scenarios.

“The planning we are doing, which is entitled Operation Safety Net, is guided under really two core principles: Prevention of damage to property and crimes as well as ensuring First Amendment rights for those that wish to peacefully gather and assemble,” said Medaria Arradondo, Minneapolis Police Chief.

Chauvin currently faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. An appeals court is considering whether to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against him.