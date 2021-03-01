Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Top Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Sweep Season Series

PROCTOR, Minn. – Sophomore forward Nya Sieger scored twice as the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team defeated Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 5-1 Monday night at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event.

Alyssa Watkins, Reese Heitzman and Michaela Phinney all scored for the Mirage, who stayed undefeated on the season. Dana Jones scored the lone goal for the Lumberjacks.