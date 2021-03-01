Search Continues To Find Two Individuals Caught On Camera Stealing A Catalytic Converter

The Superior Salvation Army typically uses the truck to pick up donations for its thrift store.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The search is on to find two individuals, who were caught on camera stealing believed to be stealing the catalytic converter from a box truck owned by the Salvation Army in Superior on Friday night.

Video given to Fox 21 by the Salvation Army shows two people walking up to the truck and looking to see if anyone was watching before crawling under around 11:30 Friday evening.

One of the individuals was also later caught on camera waiting for his partner to finish the job before they both were seen walking away.

“What’s frustrating to me is there’s people that are willing to go and take from an organization that is so willing to give. Were here to help people. The reality is if these guys need help financially or whatever, we want to put them in help with the resources or be the resources for them,” said Captain Jasen Elcombe.

This is the second time the catalytic converter was stolen from this truck and it cost roughly $500 each time to repair.

If anyone has any information, please call Superior Police by dialing 911.