Students Receive Tool Box Scholarships at LSC

DULUTH, Minn. – Three students in the Machine Tech Program at LSC were awarded special scholarships that gave them the equipment needed to succeed in their work.

The LSC Foundation gave each student a new toolbox, which included equipment that is worth nearly $2,000. One of the students we spoke to was overjoyed for being selected.

“It means the world to me,” said Brandon Tessier, an LSC student. “It helps out so much to just get that foot out in the door, and just be ready for the industry. It makes it a little bit like of ease of mind.”

The boxes included things like calipers, micrometers, and indicators ad was funded through donations from community and industry partners.