Superior City Councilor Starts Conversation Hoping To Change Name Of Moccasin Mike Road

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior City Councilor Jenny Van Sickle is starting the conversation in hopes of changing the name of Moccasin Mike Road in Superior.

It’s still unclear how the road got its name.

It is believed to be named after Michael Bright, who was a former elected official in Superior.

The road is on sacred native land and was used as a passage to Wisconsin Point.

Van Sickle says this effort is an opportunity to give natives a say in what the road is called.

“It’s important that people remember natives are still here and they have a say in their sacred space. I’m not trying to overstep my involvement, but I am presenting an opportunity is there a concept, is there another person that could be recognized,” said Van Sickle.

Van sickle says it could take months before a name change can be made.

The next step is to have a discussion with the Commission on Communities of Color and then brought up during the Wisconsin Point Committee meeting in May.