Congressman Stauber Honors K9 Luna on the House Floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, Congressman Pete Stauber spoke on the House Floor to honor the service and sacrifice of fallen Duluth K9 Luna.

K9 Luna was killed in the line of duty last week while responding to reports of a domestic violence situation.

Congressman Stauber said during his speech, “K9 Luna was a guardian of the Duluth community. She died a heroes’ death, giving her life to protect her partner and fellow officers on the scene. My heart is with Luna’s handler, Officer Aaron Haller, the Haller family, and the entire Duluth Police Department during this time of deep sorrow. I know it cannot be easy to say goodbye to such a good and loving friend.”